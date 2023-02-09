KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.25% of KBR worth $251,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 16.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $56.94.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

