KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16, RTT News reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 246,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

