Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,542. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.