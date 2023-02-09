Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 1,004,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,729,832. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

