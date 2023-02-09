Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 729 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.23. 120,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

