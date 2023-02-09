KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.8%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €63.40 ($68.17) and last traded at €63.20 ($67.96). 5,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.70 ($67.42).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($78.49) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.86 and a 200 day moving average of €61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

