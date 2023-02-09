Kyrrex (KRRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.37 Million

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $802,821.10 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00437933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.52 or 0.29008525 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00448218 BTC.

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

