Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 418,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 553,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,283,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of LH opened at $245.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

