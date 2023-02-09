Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Up 11.9%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.00. 1,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of research firms have commented on LDSCY. AlphaValue cut Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.81) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $685.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

