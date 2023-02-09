Landstar System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.