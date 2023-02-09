Landstar System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Shares of LSTR stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
