Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 59,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Further Reading

