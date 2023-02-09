Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 20,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $498.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $27.79.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.