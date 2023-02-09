Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 20,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEGH traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $498.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

