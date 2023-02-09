Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.03) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.77) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.29 ($3.99).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255.90 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,115,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,035. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.30 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.24. The company has a market capitalization of £15.29 billion and a PE ratio of 756.18.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,721.67). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,721.67). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,938.87). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.