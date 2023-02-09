Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.50. The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $26.38. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 745,600 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA cut their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 151,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $20,898,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

