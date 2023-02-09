Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Tops $5.58 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,599.15 or 0.07082662 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.58 billion and $20.71 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,069,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,065,400.07724437 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,647.48000265 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $38,447,484.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

