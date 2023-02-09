Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.56. The stock had a trading volume of 495,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.01. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

