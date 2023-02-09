Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $270.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $232.82. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,923. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

