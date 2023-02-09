Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,671 shares of company stock worth $1,667,156 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

