Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $135,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $213.36. 461,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day moving average of $200.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

