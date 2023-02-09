Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.09 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 1,722,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

