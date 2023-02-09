Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.
Macerich Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:MAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 1,735,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,558. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,575,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macerich (MAC)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.