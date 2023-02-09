Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Macerich Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 1,735,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,558. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,575,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.