Mammoth 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,967.49 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $15,967.49 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00226212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00291636 USD and is down -14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,023.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.