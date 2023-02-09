Manifold Finance Trading Up 4.6% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $29.88 or 0.00136658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.53 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

