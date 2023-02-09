Manuel Senderos Fernandez Sells 2,563 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) CEO Manuel Senderos Fernandez sold 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $11,533.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999,347 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,061.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Senderos Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Manuel Senderos Fernandez sold 4,655 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $20,994.05.

On Friday, February 3rd, Manuel Senderos Fernandez sold 2,200 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $9,944.00.

AgileThought Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

