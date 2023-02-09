Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,987 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 612.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,987 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.64 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

