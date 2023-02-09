Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $564.79. 154,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.26. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

