Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 208,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 166,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $750,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 15,269,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682,086. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,456. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

