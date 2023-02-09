Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.21.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,100 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Masco by 136.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 185,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

