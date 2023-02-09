Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 18,135 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.21% of Cboe Global Markets worth $275,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

