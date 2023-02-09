Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $223.26 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,624,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $223,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

