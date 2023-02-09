Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $294.08 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $294,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.