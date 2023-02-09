Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $364.98 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,953 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.82% of Envista worth $364,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Envista

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.