Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 675,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $342,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.