Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $373.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,869. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.56.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

