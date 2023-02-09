Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

