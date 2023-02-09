Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 123087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

