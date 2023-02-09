MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 830 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

