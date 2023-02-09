MCF Advisors LLC Buys 2,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after acquiring an additional 896,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.28 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $147.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

