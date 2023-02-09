MCF Advisors LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

