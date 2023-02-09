MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

