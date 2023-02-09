MCF Advisors LLC Has $31.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

