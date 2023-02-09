MCF Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,119,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

