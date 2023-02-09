MCF Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OLN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,871. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

