McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises 1.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at $569,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

