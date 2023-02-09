Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.35. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Facilities (MFCSF)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.