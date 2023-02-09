Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.35. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

