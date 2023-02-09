Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Up 1.2%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.86. 30,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 15,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Medigus Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Medigus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus
About Medigus
Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medigus (MDGS)
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.