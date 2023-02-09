Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Up 1.2%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.86. 30,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 15,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Medigus Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

About Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.