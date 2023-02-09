Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Marne L. Levine Sells 23,317 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.92. 36,913,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,830,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $471.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

