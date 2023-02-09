Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0058

Metahero (HERO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $3.99 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.58 or 0.01445704 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038878 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.01716109 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

