Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.00.
Shares of MTD stock traded down $20.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,534.64. 133,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,495.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,349.78.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
