Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

MPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 13,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,596. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,942.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.